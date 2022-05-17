Click it or Ticket campaign kicks off in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning (OHSP) wants to remind everyone about the importance of buckling up. That’s why they are launching a “Click It or Ticket” seat belt enforcement campaign that runs from May 16 to June 5.

Officers from local police departments, sheriff’s offices, and the Michigan State Police will be enforcing seat belt use across the state during the three-week period, which includes Memorial Day weekend.

In Michigan, 228 people killed in traffic crashes in 2020 were not wearing a seat belt.

Nearly 43,000 people died in traffic crashes last year, a 10.5% jump from 2020.

“Wearing a seat belt is the most effective thing drivers can do to reduce injuries and save lives on our roadways,” said Alicia Sledge, OHSP interim director. “The numbers don’t lie. For decades, we have strongly encouraged everyone to buckle up, and that crucial message has saved many lives.

“As the busy summer travel season gets underway, we want to remind drivers and passengers to stay safe and wear a seat belt, every trip, every time.”

During last year’s Memorial Day weekend, there were twelve fatal crashes on Michigan roadways, resulting in twelve fatalities. One of those deaths involved a driver not wearing a seat belt.

In Michigan, the seat belt usage rate in 2021 was 92.6%, a decrease from 2019′s 94.4%. The national seat belt usage rate in 2021 was 90.4%.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) estimates that seat belt use in passenger vehicles saved 14,955 lives nationwide in 2017.

According to the NHTSA, buckling up in the front seat can reduce the risk of severe injury or death in a crash by 45 percent.

Michigan law requires drivers, front-seat passengers, and passengers ages 15 and younger in any seating position to be buckled up. The fine and associated costs for not wearing a seat belt is a $65 ticket.

Children must be in a car seat or booster seat until they are 8-years-old or 4′9″ tall, and children under 4-years-old must be in the back seat.

