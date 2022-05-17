Ingham ISD set to break ground on new project

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday the Ingham Intermediate School District will officially break ground on a construction project at their Mason campus.

The Ingham ISD will be making some renovations to Heartwood School, and the Wilson Talent Center and will add a new wing to North Star School.

Funding for the project came from a capital improvement account as well as the passing of the Headlee Restoration Millage.

At 4:30 p.m., the Board of Education, staff, and students will join the construction team for a brief ceremony to celebrate the beginning of the renovations to existing and new learning spaces for students.

