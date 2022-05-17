May is for Miracles
Ingham ISD set to break ground on new project

Renovations are coming to Heartwood School, the Wilson Talent Center and North Star School.
By Krystle Holleman and Maureen Halliday
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MASON, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday the Ingham Intermediate School District will officially break ground on a construction project at their Mason campus.

The Ingham ISD will be making some renovations to Heartwood School, and the Wilson Talent Center and will add a new wing to North Star School.

Funding for the project came from a capital improvement account as well as the passing of the Headlee Restoration Millage.

At 4:30 p.m., the Board of Education, staff, and students will join the construction team for a brief ceremony to celebrate the beginning of the renovations to existing and new learning spaces for students.

Jackson County courts get upgraded video systems