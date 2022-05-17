May is for Miracles
Meridian Parks & Recreation announces summer concert series -- see the lineup

Throughout the summer, bands will perform live from 6:00 – 8:30 p.m. on Wednesdays.
Meridian Parks & Recreation announces summer concert series lineup
Meridian Parks & Recreation announces summer concert series lineup
By Krystle Holleman
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
OKEMOS, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday the Meridian Township Parks and Recreation Department announced their musical lineup for the Summer Concert Series at the Marketplace on the Green pavilion in Okemos.

The Summer Concert Series will kick off on Wednesday, June 1 at 6:00 p.m. with a performance from the Sea Cruisers. Throughout the summer, bands will perform live from 6:00 – 8:30 p.m. in conjunction with the Wednesday Farmers’ Market.

Performance Lineup:
  • June 1 – Sea Cruisers – 50′s, 60′s & 70′s
  • June 8 – School of Rock Adult Band – Southern Rock, Arena Rock & 90′s
  • June 15 – Meridian Community Band – American Town Band Tradition
  • June 22 – Oxymorons – Nostalgic Folk Rock
  • June 29 – Showdown – 70′s, 80′s & 90′s Classic Rock
  • July 6 – Atomic Annie – 70′s Rock, 80′s MTV Classics, 90′s Alternative & Modern Rock/Pop Hits
  • July 13 – Steve Spees – Jazz Blues, Easy Listening, Country, Classic Rock & Reggae
  • July 20 – Garage Sale Band – Danceable Covers
  • July 27 – The Black Barn Band – 70′s to Today’s Hits
  • August 3 – School of Rock House Band – 70′s to Today’s Hits
  • August 10 – Shiatown – Today’s Hard Hitting-Modern Country Hits
  • August 17 – Slick Jimmy – 80′s Pop, Rock, Top 40, Dance, BIG HAIR, 70′s & Country
  • August 24 – Jay Harris Comedy – Comedy Night!
  • August 31 – Darin Larner, Jr. Band – Classic & Modern Rock, Blues, Jazz Motown, Dance, Country, Alternative & 90′s

The event stage at the Marketplace on the Green pavilion at 1995 Central Park Drive.

