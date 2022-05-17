Meridian Parks & Recreation announces summer concert series -- see the lineup

OKEMOS, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday the Meridian Township Parks and Recreation Department announced their musical lineup for the Summer Concert Series at the Marketplace on the Green pavilion in Okemos.

The Summer Concert Series will kick off on Wednesday, June 1 at 6:00 p.m. with a performance from the Sea Cruisers. Throughout the summer, bands will perform live from 6:00 – 8:30 p.m. in conjunction with the Wednesday Farmers’ Market.

Performance Lineup:

June 1 – Sea Cruisers – 50′s, 60′s & 70′s

June 8 – School of Rock Adult Band – Southern Rock, Arena Rock & 90′s

June 15 – Meridian Community Band – American Town Band Tradition

June 22 – Oxymorons – Nostalgic Folk Rock

June 29 – Showdown – 70′s, 80′s & 90′s Classic Rock

July 6 – Atomic Annie – 70′s Rock, 80′s MTV Classics, 90′s Alternative & Modern Rock/Pop Hits

July 13 – Steve Spees – Jazz Blues, Easy Listening, Country, Classic Rock & Reggae

July 20 – Garage Sale Band – Danceable Covers

July 27 – The Black Barn Band – 70′s to Today’s Hits

August 3 – School of Rock House Band – 70′s to Today’s Hits

August 10 – Shiatown – Today’s Hard Hitting-Modern Country Hits

August 17 – Slick Jimmy – 80′s Pop, Rock, Top 40, Dance, BIG HAIR, 70′s & Country

August 24 – Jay Harris Comedy – Comedy Night!

August 31 – Darin Larner, Jr. Band – Classic & Modern Rock, Blues, Jazz Motown, Dance, Country, Alternative & 90′s

The event stage at the Marketplace on the Green pavilion at 1995 Central Park Drive.

Next: Voters in Meridian Township may receive new registration cards

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.