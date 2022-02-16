Advertisement

CDC: Annual overdose deaths doubled from 6 years ago, soared amid COVID

The COVID-19 pandemic is partially to blame for the increase in U.S. drug overdoses, and...
The COVID-19 pandemic is partially to blame for the increase in U.S. drug overdoses, and researchers say it’s going to take time to turn the tide.(KPTV)
By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Drug overdoses are skyrocketing in the U.S.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 104,000 people died from such overdoses in the 12-month period that ended in September.

That’s twice the number reported six years prior.

The COVID-19 pandemic is partially to blame, and researchers say it’s going to take time to turn the tide.

They believe even if COVID-19 went away overnight, it would take at least a year for the number of overdoses to stabilize.

Experts say things like syringe exchanges and heavy distribution of the overdose reversal drug naloxone would make the fastest difference, but those solutions are politically charged.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A collision on Feb. 15, 2022 shut down W. Saginaw Highway near Bon Air Dr.
Fatal hit-and-run shuts down W Saginaw Hwy in Lansing, closes nearby school
Law enforcement searching the home of Lee Chatfield's former Chief of Staff
Police search home of Lee Chatfield’s former Chief of Staff
A 43-year-old man was fatally shot in Lansing on Feb. 14, 2022.
Lansing police identify victim in Valentine’s Day shooting
The school board voted to change the mascot to the Wolves on Feb. 14, 2022.
‘Chiefs’ no more -- Okemos Public Schools officially change mascot nickname
Ron Styka
Meridian Township supervisor Ron Styka dies

Latest News

$400 million announced to boost Michigan economy, help struggling businesses
Angela Keen with Dr. Jason Keifer of Brain Health Hawaii.
Some battling long-haul COVID turn to magnetic brain treatment for relief
Britain's Prince Charles speaks at a reception to celebrate the British Asian Trust at The...
Cash-for-honors deal tied to Prince Charles’ charity probed by police
WILX First Alert Weather
Thursday declared a First Alert Weather Day -- here’s what to expect