Michigan State University students respond to vaccine booster mandate

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Both Michigan State University, Wayne State University and the University of Michigan made changes to their vaccination policies Friday.

All students and staff will be required to get a COVID vaccine booster shoot for the upcoming spring semester.

Students at MSU said the booster shoot feels like another homework assignment, but told News 10 they are impressed with the university’s vaccine response and that they saw this coming.

Ryan Paauwe and Hailee Gordy were finishing up their final exams when they heard the update that the university is mandating the booster for eligible students. Both students had received their COVID-19 vaccine more than six months ago and the new police requires them to get the third dose before returning to campus.

“I honestly don’t mind that they enforced the vaccine. It’s helped a lot with campus life and our academics with in-person classes,” Paauwe said. “But I wish they would’ve given us a little bit of a heads-up about the booster.”

With classes starting in just three weeks, some students said they wish they had more time to make plans.

“The booster came at a little bit of a short notice, but I just have faith that they’re doing the best they can,” Gordy said.

MSU president Samuel L. Stanley said that the recent CDC recommendation for all people over the age of 16 to get the booster influenced his decision. He said that the MSU’s high vaccination rate among their students is why the school had a successful fall semester and some students agree.

“I think vaccine-wise, they’ve done a pretty good job because we’re able to go to our in-person classes this year way more than we were last year when everything was online,” Paaiwe said. “And then I feel like campus life, we’re way more involved and it feels like an actual college here rather than last year, where we were just all online.”

Although some students appreciate the mandates, others fear their fellow classmates might not share that opinion.

“There was a lot of dismay about the last vaccine requirement, but then I heard an equivalent amount of like support of it so it’s pretty 50/50,” Gordy said.

Classes at MSU resume on Jan. 10, so students have a little under a month to get their booster.

