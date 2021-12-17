MSU to require all students, faculty and staff to have booster shot for spring semester

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday, Michigan State University President Samuel L. Stanley announced that a vaccine booster requirement will be in place at the university beginning with the spring semester.

While having some vaccine remains is better than nothing, vaccines on their own provide about 30% protection against the Omicron variant of COVID-19. The addition of a booster shot raises that resistance to about 75%.

In a letter, Stanley laid out the new public safety requirements and deadlines.

“To better protect our campus community and allow for continued in-person learning and experiences, Michigan State University is expanding its COVID-19 vaccine mandate and will be requiring all students, faculty and staff to receive a COVID-19 booster, beginning with the spring 2022 semester,” he wrote.

Stanley also explained the reasoning for the new policy.

“As many of you know, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last month strengthened its COVID-19 vaccine recommendations and is now strongly recommending that everyone 16 and older receive a booster shot,” Stanley wrote. “This guidance, coupled with the fact that the Omicron variant has been found in Michigan and is likely at MSU, has led me to this decision.”

Although vaccines have been available now for some time, the case rate has begun to rise in recent weeks. The transmission rate is closer between the vaccinated and unvaccinated, but the rate of hospitalizations and death is significantly higher among the unvaccinated.

