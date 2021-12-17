Advertisement

Omicron cases confirmed at Michigan State University, University of Michigan

Public health officials working closely with school staff
COVID-19
By Dane Kelly
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 4:22 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The omicron variant of COVID has been found at Michigan’s two largest universities.

School officials with Michigan State University confirmed Friday that a COVID test was sent to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, which confirmed it was the omicron variant through genetic testing.

MSU officials said the confirmed omicron variant will not impact graduation Friday and or change the school’s COVID mitigation strategies.

The school announced earlier Friday that all staff, faculty and students are required to have the COVID vaccine booster dose before the spring semester starts.

In Ann Arbor, school officials with the University of Michigan confirmed Friday that the omicron variant has been detected on the Ann Arbor campus. The university said it’s working closely with the Washtenaw County Health Department. UM also is requiring all staff, faculty and students on Ann Arbor, Deaborn, Flint campuses and Michigan Medicine to receive the COVID vaccine booster.

Neither MSU or UM confirmed if their omicron cases were detected in a student or an employee. Both schools urge everyone to remain vigilant, wear masks, frequently wash hands, socially distance, get tested regularly and to get vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

