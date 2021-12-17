Coronavirus Report: Michigan reports 12,649 new cases, 254 deaths over past two days

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported another 12,649 cases and 254 deaths Friday, averaging about 6,325 cases per day over the last two days.

The deaths include 159 identified during a Vital Records review.

State totals now sit at 1,420,838 cases and 25,824 deaths since the pandemic began.

The state averaged about 50,000 diagnostic tests per day over the past two days, with the positivity rate being 15.05% as of Dec. 17.

Hospitals continue to feel the pressure of the surge. As of Friday, Michigan’s number of hospitalized adults with confirmed cases is currently 4,166.

Ingham County reported 323 new cases and five deaths, bringing its total to 34,525 cases and 535 deaths.

Jackson County reported 133 new cases and three deaths, bringing its total to 24,826 cases and 395 deaths.

Clinton County reported 58 new cases and three deaths, bringing its total to 9,369 confirmed cases and 144 deaths.

Eaton County reported 123 new cases and seven deaths, bringing its total to 14,963 cases and 293 deaths.

Shiawassee County reported 84 new cases and three deaths, bringing its total to 10,107 cases and 161 deaths

Hillsdale County reported 64 new cases and one death, bringing its total to 7,263 cases and 158 deaths.

Ionia County reported 89 new cases and two deaths, bringing its total to 11,445 cases and 131 deaths.

