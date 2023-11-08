Local faith leaders proclaim their support for Greater Lansing’s Muslim, Jewish communities

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In the last year, antisemitic and Islamophobia attacks have happened right here in Mid-Michigan and have risen since the start of the war in Israel.

Now, members of the Interfaith Clergy Association are making it clear that Muslims and Jews are welcome by spreading acceptance and unity.

On October 7, Palestinian militant groups led by Hamas invaded Israel from the Gaza Strip leaving thousands injured or dead. Israel responded with ongoing deadly attacks against Gaza sparking political tension a world away.

“Rabbi Kaufman and Imam Chaudhry also, they sent each other letters of support. So, that’s, again, this relationship building,” Reverend Kristin Stroble, Eastminster Presbyterian Church Pastor.

Reverend Kristin Stroble and the Interfaith Clergy Association of Greater Lansing calling on diverse communities to unite against bigotry and hate as the conflict between Israel and Hamas fuels antisemitism and Islamophobia crimes here in Mid-Michigan. “We heard the pain that Rabbi Kaufman and Imam Chaudhry and their communities were experiencing.”

Reverend Alice Fleming Townley said the clergy wrote letters to the Muslim and Jewish communities sharing grief at the loss of life from the war with Israel and Hamas. She said she used her letter as an apology for local attacks against people based on their faith. “The woman I spoke to had shared that on the phone with her friends and family. And they were feeling safer traveling at Thanksgiving because a group of Christians were saying - we see you and you are our precious neighbors and you matter to us.”

No stranger to responding to prejudice and hate, Reverend Dr. Kit Carlson said the clergy sat down with local Imams and Rabbis building supportive relationships that cross faiths and cultures. “Especially to let them know that if they do feel threatened, that there is a group of people who will not let that stand.”

The clergy said they are praying for peace and for an end to suffering and violence.

The Interfaith Clergy Association is accepting donations to help support safety and security costs at local synagogues and Islamic centers. “They have security costs that we don’t have,” said Rev. Stroble.

She said people can donate gifts to Eastminster Presbyterian Church, with “security costs for the synagogues and Islamic center” in the subject line.

