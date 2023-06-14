Advertise With Us

Wolves that nearly died out from inbreeding recovered, now helping a remote island’s ecosystem

(WLUC)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) - Grey wolves are thriving at Isle Royale National Park five years after they nearly died out.

Authorities airlifted 19 mainland wolves to Lake Superior park to rebuild a population that had fallen to just two, mostly because of inbreeding.

A report Wednesday by Michigan Technological University scientists says the population has reached 31.

Wolves continue preying on moose, but moose are still overpopulated and struggling to find food.

Some argue against human intervention in wilderness areas such as Isle Royale. But others say a good balance of wolves and moose are needed there to keep the forest healthy.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identify remains found near McLaren Greater Lansing Hospital
Fire destroys several buildings in Frankenmuth
WB I-94 in Washtenaw County was closed on June 13, 2023 due to crash
Semi hauling beer kegs rolls over on WB I-94 in Washtenaw County, causing several hour road closure
Michigan man sentenced after recording himself torturing ex-girlfriend’s dog
Authorities are looking for a gray Ford F-150 with the Michigan license plate “EDZ 7410.” The...
Authorities seek F-150 after chase reaches nearly 100 mph on Grand River Avenue

Latest News

Scattered rain in the forecast on Thursday
Detroit-area city bans LGBTQ+ Pride flags on public property
Michigan Senate passes bills allowing alcohol sales in college stadiums
Make an Impact
News 10 Make an Impact Supports the Head Start Program