All public schools in Jackson, Hillsdale counties to remain closed Wednesday due to cyberattack

‘Students and school employees should continue to refrain from using any school devices until the network is deemed secure.’
(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 4:53 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - After being closed for the first two days of the week due to a cyberattack, all public schools in Jackson and Hillsdale counties will remain closed Wednesday.

A letter from Superintendent Kevin Oxley sent out Tuesday afternoon can be read below.

Earlier in the week, the Jackson Intermediate School District (ISD) sent an email to staff and said it is a victim of a ransomware attack. Jackson ISD provides technology services for many districts in Jackson and Hillsdale counties.

Schools are encouraging students not to use their school computers or access the school’s internet. Jackson ISD does not know how long the systems will be down.

The attack impacted critical operating systems. It is unknown how long the schools will remain closed.

