All public schools in Jackson, Hillsdale counties to remain closed Wednesday due to cyberattack

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - After being closed for the first two days of the week due to a cyberattack, all public schools in Jackson and Hillsdale counties will remain closed Wednesday.

A letter from Superintendent Kevin Oxley sent out Tuesday afternoon can be read below.

While we have made tremendous progress on our restoration efforts since our last update, we still have some work to do to ensure every system is safe and secure before bringing them back online. The security of our learning environment is a top priority and any attempt to rush this process could put our networks at additional risk. Unfortunately, that means schools will remain closed for tomorrow, Wednesday, November 16, 2022. Students and school employees should continue to refrain from using any school devices until the network is deemed secure. We have top cybersecurity experts on site who are continuing to work around the clock to resolve this situation and we hope to have additional updates to share soon. We apologize for the inconvenience this has caused and appreciate your patience and understanding.

Earlier in the week, the Jackson Intermediate School District (ISD) sent an email to staff and said it is a victim of a ransomware attack. Jackson ISD provides technology services for many districts in Jackson and Hillsdale counties.

Schools are encouraging students not to use their school computers or access the school’s internet. Jackson ISD does not know how long the systems will be down.

The attack impacted critical operating systems. It is unknown how long the schools will remain closed.

You can check the status of your child’s school on the school closing page.

