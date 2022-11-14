Cyberattack forces Jackson County schools to close Monday

(kplc files)
By Brendan Vrabel and Cody Butler
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 9:31 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Many schools in Jackson and Hillsdale counties will be closed Monday because of a cyberattack.

The Jackson Intermediate School District (ISD) sent an email to staff and said it is a victim of a ransomware attack. Jackson ISD provides technology services for many districts in Jackson and Hillsdale counties.

The attack affects critical operating systems.

Schools are encouraging students not to use their school computers or access the school’s internet. Jackson ISD does not know how long the systems will be down.

You can check the status of your child’s school on the school closing page.

News 10 is working to gather more information and will keep you posted.

