Cyberattack forces Jackson County schools to close Monday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Many schools in Jackson and Hillsdale counties will be closed Monday because of a cyberattack.

The Jackson Intermediate School District (ISD) sent an email to staff and said it is a victim of a ransomware attack. Jackson ISD provides technology services for many districts in Jackson and Hillsdale counties.

Read: Ransomware attacks against schools on the rise

The attack affects critical operating systems.

Schools are encouraging students not to use their school computers or access the school’s internet. Jackson ISD does not know how long the systems will be down.

You can check the status of your child’s school on the school closing page.

News 10 is working to gather more information and will keep you posted.

Next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.