Meridian Township police seek missing girl

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police are looking for a missing juvenile girl last seen in the Okemos and East Lansing area.

According to authorities, Cerrina Cole left home Aug. 31 and the last contact she had with her family was Sunday.

She is described as standing 4 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing about 110 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and ripped blue jeans.

Anyone who has seen Cerrina Cole or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at 517-853-4800.

