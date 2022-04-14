Advertisement

Report: Michigan households paying $5,000 a year from current road conditions

By Jake Draugelis
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 12:07 PM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A new report by a national nonprofit estimates that Michigan’s current road, highway and bridge conditions cost residents around $5,000 per year.

TRIP is a nonprofit organization that researches, evaluates and distributes economic and technical data on surface transportation issues. Their recent report on Michigan, released Thursday, used data aggregated from state and federal government agencies, including the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT).

“Currently, inadequate roads, highways and bridges in Michigan cost the average state household $4,845 annually,” the report says. “Traffic crashes, delays caused by traffic congestion and unreliability on the state’s transportation network, extra vehicle operating costs (VOC) due to driving on roads in poor condition, and in the cost to repair the state’s structurally deficient bridges.”

Driving on rough roads and highways can increase the cost of operating a motor vehicle. When roads are in poor condition, such as when they have potholes, rutting or rough surfaces, the cost to operate and maintain a vehicle increases. Accelerated vehicle depreciation, additional vehicle repair costs, increased fuel consumption and increased tire wear all add up.

TRIP has calculated that cost to about $5,000 per household each year for Michiganders.

“Under current funding formulas ... by 2031 the share of Michigan’s major roads and highways in poor condition is forecast to more than double, reaching 49%,” the report said. “Roads rated fair will drop from 43% to 20%, and the share of roads rated in good condition would drop to 31%.”

Michigan’s lawmakers have not been idle, however.

Recently, the state passed a $4.8 billion bipartisan infrastructure bill into law, which includes the largest infrastructure investments in the state’s history to fix roads and bridges. However, some Michigan road projects have been scaled back because of inflation.

The full report from TRIP is included below.

