Lansing Police investigate early morning homicide on Beal Ave.

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Just before 5:00 a.m. Thursday, Lansing Police responded to a report of a suspicious situation in the 2000 block of Beal Avenue.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 27-year-old man dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Detectives with LPD and Crime Scene Investigators are currently investigating to find out what events led up to the shooting. At this time, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600, Detective Sergeant Rick Thomas at 517-483-6847, or send a private message through the Lansing Police Department Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.