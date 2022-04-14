Tax Day is approaching - here’s what you need to know

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tax Day is less than a week away, on Monday, April 18. Whether you have taxes to be filed or paid, the clock is ticking.

Tax Day is usually thought to be the 15th of April, but this year both in Michigan and at the federal level, you have a few extra days to file with Monday being the deadline.

If you still need to get things done this weekend, here’s what you need to know:

If you still need to file your taxes, around 70% of all taxpayers can do their taxes for free using online software through the IRS Free File program.

Because of more economic activity, refunds are up this year by a couple of hundred dollars.

If you’re getting a refund, the IRS estimates you should get it in 21 days or less.

One thing the IRS wants you to know: don’t be afraid to reach out if you have any issues.

“We’re not scary at all,” said Luis Garcia, a spokesman for the IRS who covers Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, and other states. “We’re going to work with you. But call us if you ignore it gets bad. If you call us, we’re going to work it out. So file when you can. If you can’t pay let us know and we’ll work out a payment plan.”

If you are waiting on a refund, you check the status of yours once a day using the Where’s My Refund website from the IRS.

