Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s husband tests positive for COVID

Michigan State Capitol building
Michigan State Capitol building(Sara Schulz, WILX | Sara Schulz, WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 7:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Governor’s Office confirmed Tuesday that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s husband had tested positive for COVID.

According to authorities, the first gentleman wasn’t feeling well and was tested. After he had tested positive, Whitmer took a rapid test and a PCR test. The office said Whitmer’s rapid test came back negative, but the Governor is waiting for the results of the PCR test.

The Governor’s Office said that Whitmer’s entire family has been vaccinated and boosted and that Whitmer is not showing any symptoms, but she is contract tracing and will isolate herself until her PCR test comes back.

