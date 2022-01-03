Where to get COVID testing in Mid-Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The omicron variant of COVID-19 is multiple times more infectious than the original strain and even the delta variant. As a result, the infection rate has climbed and demand for testing is high.
If you need to find testing in Mid-Michigan, here are a the places offering it near you.
Ingham
No appointment required
- McLaren Greater Lansing South Side Medical Center | 517-913-3888 | 5525 S Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Lansing
- Lansing Urgent Care - Southside | 517-999-2273 | 320 E. Jolly Road, Lansing
- Sparrow Laboratory | 800-SPARROW | 3131 E. Michigan Avenue, Lansing
- Lansing Urgent Care - Frandor | 517-999-2273 | 505 N. Clippert St, Lansing
- Lansing Urgent Care - Okemos | 517-999-2273 | 2289 W. Grand River, Okemos
Appointment only
- Lansing VA Clinic | 517-267-3925 | 5656 South Cedar Street, Lansing
- Rite Aid Pharmacy | 517-694-2179 | 2263 Cedar St, Holt
- CVS Pharmacy | 517-272-5424 | 5117 S Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Lansing
- Walgreens | 517-393-5784 | 3404 S Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Lansing
- Ingham Community Health Centers | 517-887-4517 | 2316 S Cedar St, Lansing
- YesNo Covid at Lansing | 517-247-3850 | 507 S Grand Ave, Lansing
Jackson
No appointment required
- Jackson Urgent Care | 517-395-2246 | 1325 North West Avenue, Jackson
Appointment only
- Walgreens | 517-783-1803 | 1314 North West Avenue, Jackson
- Center For Family Health | 517-748-5500 | 505 North Jackson Street First Floor, Jackson
- Rite Aid Pharmacy | 517-782-9382 | 3100 E Michigan Ave, Jackson
- Jackson VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic | 517-764-3609 | 4328 Page Ave, Michigan Center
Eaton
No appointment required
- BEHD Charlotte Health Department Office | 866-809-8282 | 1033 Health Care Dr., Charlotte
- BEHD Hastings Health Department Office | 517-541-2605 | 330 W Woodlawn Ave, Hastings
