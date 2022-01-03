Where to get COVID testing in Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The omicron variant of COVID-19 is multiple times more infectious than the original strain and even the delta variant. As a result, the infection rate has climbed and demand for testing is high.

If you need to find testing in Mid-Michigan, here are a the places offering it near you.

Ingham

No appointment required

Appointment only

Jackson

No appointment required

Jackson Urgent Care | 517-395-2246 | 1325 North West Avenue, Jackson

Appointment only

Eaton

No appointment required

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.