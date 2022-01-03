Coronavirus Report: Michigan reports 61,235 new cases, 298 deaths over past 5 days

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s COVID-19 surge has continued into 2022. The state health department reported Monday 61,235 new cases of COVID-19 and 298 deaths linked to the virus over the past five days.

The state averaged 12,247 cases daily during that span, less than the record-breaking 12,929 from Wednesday, but not by much.

The deaths announced Monday includes 172 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.

State totals now sit at 1,568,573 cases and 27,286 deaths since the pandemic began.

Total testing has increased, averaging around 55,000 across the state in the last five days. The positivity rate continued to spike, with the state now at 28.37%, the highest it’s been since April 2020.

As of Monday, 63.5% of all Michigan residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

As of Jan. 3, there are 289 confirmed cases of the omicron variant in the state.

