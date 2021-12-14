Suspect arrested, arraigned in Lansing shooting investigation

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Police Department Investigation unit has identified a suspect in regard to the homicide that occurred on Dec. 10 in the area of Cedar St. and Miller Rd.

At about 4:20 a.m. Friday, police were dispatched to the intersection of Miller Road and S. Cedar Street for a reported shooting. There, officers located a vehicle with four people, including an infant, inside who had apparent gunshot wounds.

A 17-year-old girl was pronounced dead on the scene. Two victims, an 18-year-old woman and a 10-week-old boy, were transported to a local hospital with critical injuries. The fourth victim, a 16-year-old boy, was sent to the hospital with a serious injury.

Now, police have identified a 17-year-old boy, Lemmie Edward Jones, as a suspect in the investigation.

Tuesday Jones was arraigned in 54-A District Court for the following charges:

Count 1: Homicide - Open Murder

Count 2: Weapons – Firearms – Discharge from a Vehicle causing Death

Count 3: Assault with Intent to Murder

Count 4: Assault with Intent to Murder

Count 5: Assault with Intent to Murder

Count 6: Weapons – Carrying Concealed

Jones is next scheduled in 54-A District Court on Dec. 22 for a probable cause conference.

