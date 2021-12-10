Advertisement

Teen killed, infant among 3 injured in Lansing shooting

Three other victims -- two teens and a 10-week-old -- were transported to a local hospital.
By Alyssa Plotts and Krystle Holleman
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 5:46 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - At about 4:20 a.m. Friday, police were dispatched to the intersection of Miller Road and S. Cedar Street for a reported shooting.

Officers located a vehicle with four people, including an infant, inside who had apparent gunshot wounds.

A 17-year-old girl was pronounced dead on the scene. Two victims, an 18-year-old woman and a 10-week-old boy, were transported to a local hospital with critical injuries. The fourth victim, a 16-year-old boy, was sent to the hospital with a serious injury.

Update: ‘Nobody feels safe’ -- Lansing community responds to fatal shooting of teen

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Officers, detectives and crime scene investigators continue to determine a motive and sequence of events that led up to this crime.

There have been no suspects identified or arrested at this time.

Anyone who has information on the incident is asked to call the police department at 517-483-4600 or contact Lieutenant Beth Frazier at 517-483-4659 or send a message on the Lansing Police Department Facebook.

Police are at the intersection of Cedar St and Miller Rd in Lansing as they investigate a car that crashed into a curb.(WILX/Jordan Bridleman)
Police are at the intersection of Cedar St and Miller Rd in Lansing as they investigate a car that crashed into a curb.(WILX/Jordan Bridleman)
