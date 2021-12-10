‘Nobody feels safe’ -- Lansing community responds to fatal shooting of teen

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing community is reeling from a Friday morning shooting on the corner of Cedar Street and Miller Road.

Original Story: Teen killed, infant among 3 injured in Lansing shooting

The shooting killed a 17-year-old girl and left three critically injured, including a 10-week-old baby. A woman who asked to not be identified said she is scared of all the violence.

“Upset. Sad. When I found out there was a baby in the vehicle, that just killed me because that’s an innocent child. I don’t feel safe,” she said. “We are actually thinking about leaving Lansing because of it. I have a lot of friends that have left already because of it. Nobody feels safe.”

The shooting marks this the 24th homicide in Lansing in 2021, making the 2021 homicide rate the highest it has been in two decades. Community members tell News 10 they are looking for answers on how Lansing can get those numbers down.

“They really need to work harder at securing these guns that kids have,” one resident said. “I agree, if you own a gun, be responsible do the right thing with it.”

Others said its going to take everyone to keep the youth from turning to violence.

“We have to come together as a community because I keep hearing of these young teenagers. That’s what’s so disheartening is they are so young,” said Lansing resident, Deven Woods. “They’re just killing each other with no counseling or nothing. Losing lives one after another.”

