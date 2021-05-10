Advertisement

GM Grand River pausing once again

Sources say the plant could be closed until the end of June.
Production has halted at GM's Grand River Assembly Plant
Production has halted at GM's Grand River Assembly Plant
By Krystle Holleman
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 6:43 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - General Motor’s Lansing Grand River Assembly Plant is putting the brakes on production once again.

The facility just reopened one week ago after a seven-week shut down due to a lack of micro-chips.

This pause impacts around 1,400 UAW workers. Some will remain on the job for pre-production of the 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing.

Sources say the Grand River Plant could be closed until the end of June.

General Motor's Lansing Grand River Assembly Plant is pausing production for about 1,400 UAW workers, but some will remain on the job for pre-production of the 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing.(General Motors)

