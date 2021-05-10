GM Grand River pausing once again

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - General Motor’s Lansing Grand River Assembly Plant is putting the brakes on production once again.

The facility just reopened one week ago after a seven-week shut down due to a lack of micro-chips.

This pause impacts around 1,400 UAW workers. Some will remain on the job for pre-production of the 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing.

Sources say the Grand River Plant could be closed until the end of June.

