Advertisement

GM Lansing Grand River plant resuming production on May 3

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By Rachel Hyams
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On March 15, The General Motors Lansing Grand River plant halted production due to a semiconductor shortage. Semiconductors or chips, are found throughout a vehicle from the steering wheel to the seats.

On Monday, May 3 the assembly will finally resume production. LGR builds the Chevrolet Camaro and the Cadillac CT4 and CT5.

The industry-wide shortage cost valuable production time for all of Detroit’s Big Three automakers and others. GM’s supply chain organization has made strides working with their supply base to mitigate the near-term impacts of this situation.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Michael Hyde
UPDATE: “Armed and dangerous” suspect now in custody
CMU QB John Keller one of two shot at Mt. Pleasant apartment
Michigan became hotspot as variants rose and vigilance fell
Two car crash in Barry County leaves one dead
Bomar is suspected in multiple car thefts and an attempted home invasion in Eaton County
Police: Suspect in spree of car thefts, attempted home invasion now in custody

Latest News

State waiving some recertification requirements for former teachers
State waiving some recertification requirements for former teachers
Michigan is waiving some recertification requirements for former teachers.
State waiving some recertification requirements for former teachers
Two schools in Jackson County have outbreaks of COVID-19
FILE - This photo shows the Supreme Court in Washington, Thursday, April 22, 2021.
Supreme Court to take up right to carry gun for self-defense