GM Lansing Grand River plant resuming production on May 3

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On March 15, The General Motors Lansing Grand River plant halted production due to a semiconductor shortage. Semiconductors or chips, are found throughout a vehicle from the steering wheel to the seats.

On Monday, May 3 the assembly will finally resume production. LGR builds the Chevrolet Camaro and the Cadillac CT4 and CT5.

The industry-wide shortage cost valuable production time for all of Detroit’s Big Three automakers and others. GM’s supply chain organization has made strides working with their supply base to mitigate the near-term impacts of this situation.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

