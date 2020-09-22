Advertisement

One week left in National Library Card Sign-Up Month

(WILX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - September is National Library Card Sign-Up Month, and Capital Area District Libraries (CADL) are encouraging people to enjoy the benefits of carrying such a card.

CADL memberships are free to residents of their service area, which includes most of Ingham County and parts of Eaton County (details available HERE.) There are nearly 80,000 members of CADL.

This year some families are relying on their membership more heavily, as the education resources can be valuable to those who are adjusting to online learning. Families with school-aged children may need support as they face a year of homeschooling, virtual learning, in-school sessions or some sort of hybrid. Based on an ongoing week-by-week survey of 500 public school parents, the American Enterprise Institute reports that a majority are concerned about a lack of consistent remote instruction and their students' potential learning loss.

Student Success cards are issued by special arrangement with school districts. The cards allow students to check out up to three items at a time including books, magazines and audiobooks. They may also use the digital collection and library public computers. Overdue fines on student accounts are suspended, but students and parents are responsible for returning items checked out.

Adults, too, face new challenges as businesses shut down, reduce hours or instigate layoffs. Libraries often serve as a career-building resource, with CADL offering free access to resources such as Lynda.com. For job seekers, CADL also offers personalized help with online applications and resume writing.

There’s one week left in National Library Card Sign-Up Month, and officials from the Capital Area District Libraries are hoping to see more new library card holders by the end of it.

