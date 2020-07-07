Advertisement

Local leaders added to nursing home task force

(MGN Image with WLUC Edits in Canva) (WLUC)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Several Lansing-area names have been added to the Michigan Nursing Homes COVID-19 Task Force.

According to a Tuesday news release from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s office, David Herbel, Alison Hirschel and Kari Sederburg of East Lansing will serve on the task force, as will Melissa Samuel of Lansing and Melissa Seifert of DeWitt.

Herbel is the president and CEO of LeadingAge Michigan, an organization representing senior services based in Lansing.

Hirschel is the director and managing attorney for the Michigan Elder Justice Initiative. She also is an elder law attorney with the Michigan Poverty Law Program and a lecturer at the University of Michigan Law School.

Sederburg is the director of healthy aging for the Michigan Health Endowment Fund, which provides money for health initiatives and aims to reduce health care costs.

Samuel is the president and CEO of the Health Care Association of Michigan, and Seifert is the associate director for government affairs for AARP of Michigan.

“The Task Force is charged with,” the release said, “among other things, coordinating across state government and with industry stakeholders to ensure a broad range of input from relevant entities, analyzing relevant data on the threat of COVID-19 in nursing homes and making recommendations to the governor on improving data quality, reporting on best practices to minimize the spread of COVID-19 in nursing homes and provide appropriate and timely technical assistance to nursing homes.”

