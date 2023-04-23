Michigan State Police participate in National Drug Take Back Day

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It was National Drug Takeback Day, and organizations, as well as companies, participated by opening up areas for people to bring any unwanted drugs sitting around in people’s homes.

Michigan State Police opened each of their posts for people to bring their unwanted prescription drugs on Saturday. Officials asked for no needles or liquids, only pills. People came in and disposed of their pills at their nearby Michigan State Police Post.

State Trooper Harris Edwards III from the Lansing Post said the day is meant to keep prescription drugs from ending up in the wrong hands.

“So it’s important for the environment, it’s also important to the community,” said Edwards. “A lot of times drugs get into the wrong hands you have children, people who have not professionally prescribed medication through a doctor, if that gets into the wrong hands it could be an issue, and also something that can impact your health.”

People still have a chance after Saturday to drop off any unwanted or old prescriptions by dropping them off at a box at each post.

