Veronica Alvarez breaking barriers for Lansing Lugnuts

Becomes first woman manager in organization’s history.
Veronica Alvarez watching batting practice ahead of Lugnuts game vs. Loons
Veronica Alvarez watching batting practice ahead of Lugnuts game vs. Loons(WILX)
By Joey Ellis
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In the Lansing Lugnuts 26-year history, the club has never had a female manage the team. But with Phil Pohl taking his annual summer vacation this week, Veronica Alvarez is stepping up to the plate for Lansing’s 6-game homestand against the Great Lakes Loons. And she’s hoping to be an influence for many.

“It means a lot of you know, visibility for women in the game and getting people that don’t know that women are a big part of the game or at least are trying to become a big part of this game, at least some eyes on it,” Alvarez said.

Alvarez has managed the U.S. National women’s baseball team and has been with the major league affiliate Oakland A’s since 2019. It was the A’s themselves that ended up passing on the recommendation to Lansing.

“They obviously gave us a heads up. They said, hey you know, Phil’s gonna be out of town, this is who we’re looking to have to come in to manage,” Lugnuts General Manager Tyler Parsons said. “And honestly, we didn’t even think anything of it at the time. You know again, once she kinda got here, we talked where you kinda realized what a big moment it is for our organization, not only for us, but also the A’s and everyone in baseball period.”

Baseball is seeing more and more woman being elevated to managerial roles at all levels. Now with Alvarez the latest this week, she’s hopeful she can continue to inspire.

“My goal is that some little girl can see that, that this exists and that there’s an opportunity for her in the game and that she can be apart of it and that she can grow in any way that she wants,” Alvarez said. Not allowing the idea of or the possibility of discrimination hold her back from becoming whatever she wants to be.”

Seeing the sport progress in the right direction, Alvarez is grateful, but also determined to keep fighting the uphill battle.

“We wanted to be advertised, we want the attention, but we also want it to be that it’s no longer a big deal. But it’s gonna take time and until it does, we’re happy to bring it to light and make a big deal about it, because it is. It is, the importance of representation is a big thing.”

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

