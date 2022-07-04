Advertisement

Pro-choice protesters blocked 4th of July parade in Downtown Lansing

(WILX)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Pro-choice protesters blocked a July 4th Parade at the State Capitol Monday.

The 4th of July parade in Downtown Lansing ended shortly after it started when pro-choice protesters blocked the parade from continuing.

News 10 was on the scene when the parade began at 11 Monday morning. Protesters were there a half hour before at 10:30 a.m. The parade started at the left of the State Capitol building but was stopped by protesters as soon as they turned to the front of the building.

The organizer of the protest said that she did not intend for protesters to block the parade in today’s rally.

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor was there and told News 10 that supports the protest but was disappointed the parade was ended.

Protesters took over the original parade route and looped back around to the Capitol building where they continued protesting.

The parade did not make a whole block before the incident took place.

