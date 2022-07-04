Advertisement

10 locations to see fireworks in Mid-Michigan for The 4th of July 2022

(WTOC)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Fireworks will light up the sky Monday across Mid-Michigan.

The US turns 246 years old on Monday and people across the nation plan to celebrate with the old tradition of lighting up the night sky with fireworks.

Here is the list of locations fireworks will be visible in the night sky this July 4th.

  • Lansing -  Adado River Front Park
  • Lansing Lugnuts Fireworks after the game
  • Mason - Independence Day Parade 4:30p
  • Eaton Rapids Howe Memorial Park
  • Bellevue - Ballfields at 201 West St.
  • St. Johns - St. Johns City Park
  • Hanover-Horton - baseball diamonds in Hanover
  • Grasslake - Over the Lake
  • Fowlerville - Fowlerville Community Park
  • Corunna -Hugh McCurdy Park

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

battle creek airshow incident
‘It just broke apart’ -- Battle Creek airshow victim identified
Active crime scene on City Market Drive in Lansing.
BREAKING: Lansing police investigating two overnight homicides
Police said the homeowner held several people at gunpoint.
93-year-old homeowner not jailed after shooting intruder, authorities say
Bruce Edward Gant Jr.
Police ask for public’s help finding missing Lansing man
Subcontractor banned from working in Meridian Township
‘In the interest of public safety’ -- Subcontractor banned from working in Meridian Township

Latest News

Authorities concerned over increasing Great Lakes drowning rescues before Fourth of July holiday
First Alert Weather Webcast 7/4/22
First Alert Weather Morning Webcast 7/4/22
Millions turning to family and friends for financial help
Millions turning to family and friends for financial help