10 locations to see fireworks in Mid-Michigan for The 4th of July 2022
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Fireworks will light up the sky Monday across Mid-Michigan.
The US turns 246 years old on Monday and people across the nation plan to celebrate with the old tradition of lighting up the night sky with fireworks.
Here is the list of locations fireworks will be visible in the night sky this July 4th.
- Lansing - Adado River Front Park
- Lansing Lugnuts Fireworks after the game
- Mason - Independence Day Parade 4:30p
- Eaton Rapids Howe Memorial Park
- Bellevue - Ballfields at 201 West St.
- St. Johns - St. Johns City Park
- Hanover-Horton - baseball diamonds in Hanover
- Grasslake - Over the Lake
- Fowlerville - Fowlerville Community Park
- Corunna -Hugh McCurdy Park
Next:
- Authorities concerned over increasing Great Lakes drowning rescues before Fourth of July holiday
- Michigan State University offering Adulting 101 summer course
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.