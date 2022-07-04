10 locations to see fireworks in Mid-Michigan for The 4th of July 2022

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Fireworks will light up the sky Monday across Mid-Michigan.

The US turns 246 years old on Monday and people across the nation plan to celebrate with the old tradition of lighting up the night sky with fireworks.

Here is the list of locations fireworks will be visible in the night sky this July 4th.

Lansing - Adado River Front Park

Lansing Lugnuts Fireworks after the game

Mason - Independence Day Parade 4:30p

Eaton Rapids Howe Memorial Park

Bellevue - Ballfields at 201 West St.

St. Johns - St. Johns City Park

Hanover-Horton - baseball diamonds in Hanover

Grasslake - Over the Lake

Fowlerville - Fowlerville Community Park

Corunna -Hugh McCurdy Park

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.