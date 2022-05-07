Mid-Michigan flower shops packed ahead of Mother’s Day

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - You can’t pick the tulips at Tulip Fest, but if you’re looking for a bouquet for mom this weekend you’re going to want to get to a flower shop fast.

A florist in Lansing, Rebecca Slocum, told News 10 they are working around the clock this weekend to fill an influx of orders.

Slocum said there’s a rush on now for flower shops preparing for Mother’s Day.

“It’s all hands on deck. Everybody is here,” Slocum said. “You usually don’t need so many people on staff at once, but we need everyone here making deliveries, making orders, taking orders yeah lots of work to do.”

Jon Anthony florist is usually closed on Sundays, but will be open on Mother’s Day to make sure everyone can get something for mom.

