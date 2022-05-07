May is for Miracles
Advertisement

Mid-Michigan flower shops packed ahead of Mother’s Day

Flower shops packed ahead of Mother's Day
By WILX News 10
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - You can’t pick the tulips at Tulip Fest, but if you’re looking for a bouquet for mom this weekend you’re going to want to get to a flower shop fast.

Related: Tulip Time Festival returns to Holland

A florist in Lansing, Rebecca Slocum, told News 10 they are working around the clock this weekend to fill an influx of orders.

Slocum said there’s a rush on now for flower shops preparing for Mother’s Day.

“It’s all hands on deck. Everybody is here,” Slocum said. “You usually don’t need so many people on staff at once, but we need everyone here making deliveries, making orders, taking orders yeah lots of work to do.”

Jon Anthony florist is usually closed on Sundays, but will be open on Mother’s Day to make sure everyone can get something for mom.

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Julian Andrew-Thomas Moore
Lansing Police release name of man killed near Potter Park Zoo
Alberto Roberto Valdes-Pachec
Suspect in Delta Township PetSmart shooting charged with Attempted Murder
Police said he was found about one mile north of where he went missing.
Body of missing 1-year-old boy found in Michigan creek
All suspects in Lansing Camaro thefts released
Election results -- What voters decided in Michigan’s May 3 election

Latest News

WILX Weather Webcast 5/7/2022 Evening Update
Flower shops packed ahead of Mother's Day
Flower shops packed ahead of Mother's Day
Patrick Lyoya’s official autopsy results released
Lyoya autopsy results released