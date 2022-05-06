May is for Miracles
Tulip Time Festival returns to Holland

(WILX)
By Amy Lyman
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HOLLAND, Mich. (WILX) - The 93rd annual Tulip Time Festival is in full bloom in Holland through May 15.

There’s some new attractions this year at the Ottawa County Fairgrounds, such as a tulip immersion garden. It’s a first for this exhibit to be in the United States and tells the journey of the tulip.

In Downtown Holland, there’s a Zeeland Girl exhibit at the old Holland Armory. It explores equality and respect for the environment through 10 feet tall photographs and dresses of the periods.

More information on the Tulip Time Festival, including a full schedule, can be found on its official website here.

