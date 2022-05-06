Michigan ice cream shops dealing with shortage ahead of summer rush

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Don’t be surprised if your favorite ice cream could be harder to find this year. Many ice cream parlors said they’re having a hard time getting some flavors in this year.

“It is disappointing sometimes but we just work with what we have,” said Andrea Wright, The Parlour of Jackson’s manager.

Wright said it is getting harder and harder to keep the freezer stocked with all the ice cream people have come to love.

“When you get into the more flavorful things like chocolate-covered strawberry or lemon, we’ve had problems getting them,” said Wright.

And it’s not just the ice cream in short supply, things like cups and other ingredients aren’t coming in, forcing Wright to find out how she’ll make their famous hot fudge.

“We couldn’t find it all at one time, we have to buy here and there as it was available,” said Wright.

And when she’s able to get the ice cream ordered, it costs more than double what it used to be.

“We pretty much do not make a profit on any of our vegan ones. We just cut it pretty much an even cost with them right now,” said Wright.

Wright said The Parlour is trying to make up for the shortages by offering toppings to give a similar flavor.

