Summer job forecast out for Michigan teens

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Will your teen be able to find a job this summer in Mid-Michigan? According to the Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget, the odds are in their favor.

As the Michigan labor market continues to recover from the impacts of COVID-19, the demand for workers continues to grow. Teens in search of jobs will enter a labor market where they are in high demand in the summer of 2022.

Part of the reason teens are expected to have an easy time finding employment this summer is the high demand for workers at entry-level positions requiring little experience or training. This trend is expected to continue into the summer months.

“An additional 35,000 to 40,000 teenagers are forecasted to join Michigan’s workforce this summer,” said Wayne Rourke, associate director of the Bureau of Labor Market Information and Strategic Initiatives. “If the current demand for workers remains strong, many of these teens will find a job. In 2022, Michigan can expect high participation and low unemployment for teenagers compared to previous summers.”

Teen Labor Force Teen Employment Teen Unemployment Teen Unemployment Rate (%) Summer 2022 (Forecast) 238,500 214,400 24,100 10.1

Source: Bureau of Labor Market Information and Strategic Initiatives, Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget

However, the availability of a job is not the only factor to consider. With all of the companies in need of workers, prospective employees may want to consider the quality of the job as well.

After the summer of 2021, which ended with nearly 4 million Americans leaving low-wage jobs, News 10 spoke with MSU Professor of Human Resources and Labor Relations Mevan Jayasinghe about what happened.

“I think its certainly the case with frontline workers and low wage occupations that have been taking on hazards to their health and safety and feel like employers are not rewarding them proportionately to those contributions,” Jayasinghe said.

While Michigan officials are expecting a big percentage of Michigan’s teenaged workers to find jobs this summer, the state’s population of teens ages 16 to 19 has declined every year since its latest peak of 614,000 in 2008.

Teens in search of summer jobs may contact their local Michigan Works! office. Michigan Works! helps with resume writing, job searches and includes access to Pure Michigan Talent Connect. It also offers tips on applying to your first job.

