Fiery collision on I-94 involving 2 semi trucks, car kills 1

ALBION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A driver was killed Thursday afternoon after a three-vehicle collision on I-94 in Albion Township.

According to authorities, the eastbound lanes of I-94 were shut down Thursday afternoon due to an investigation and cleanup of the collision. Police said the crash happened at about 4:30 p.m. when a semi truck collided with a car that then rear-ended another semi truck.

Police said the car and one of the semi trucks caught fire. The driver of one semi truck was taken for medical treatment, the driver of the other semi truck was not injured and the driver of the car was declared dead at the scene.

The freeway reopened at about 1:30 a.m. Friday.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Michigan State Police at 269-558-0500.

