VIDEO: Michigan State Police cruiser struck by semi truck on I-94

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police are urging residents to follow the “Move Over Law” after a collision hospitalized a trooper.

The Move Over Law requires Michigan drivers to move over and slow down for vehicles like tow trucks, garbage trucks, utility and other maintenance vehicles that are parked on the side of the road with their lights flashing. If it is not safe to move into an adjacent lane, drivers are required to slow down by at least 10 miles per hour below the posted speed limit.

More information on Michigan’s Move Over Law can be found here.

To emphasize the importance of the law, MSP released dashcam footage of an April 8 collision between a semi truck and an MSP cruiser.

Background: Michigan State Police trooper hospitalized after collision with semi truck

The video captures the truck striking the police vehicle at 74 miles per hour on I-94 before driving off the road and damaging a stretch of the guardrail.

The dashcam footage can be seen in the video player above.

Michigan State Police said it was “nothing short of a miracle” that the trooper survived.

A Michigan State Police trooper was injured in an April 8, 2022 collision on I-94 in Van Buren County. (WILX)

According to authorities, troopers were investigating a crash in Van Buren County, near Lawrence, when the patrol vehicle was struck. Police said the trooper was alert and conscious before he was taken to the hospital. He is expected to be OK.

The driver of the semi truck, a 24-year-old man, sustained only minor injuries and was taken into police custody for failure to move over when passing an emergency vehicle and reckless driving causing injuries.

A Michigan State Police trooper was injured in an April 8, 2022 collision on I-94 in Van Buren County. (WILX)

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.