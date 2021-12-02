Advertisement

Registration encouraged for COVID-19 testing at Frandor

Sparrow is reporting a significant increase in both COVID-19 vaccinations and tests.
COVID testing at Sparrow's Frandor location.
COVID testing at Sparrow's Frandor location.(Christiana Ford)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 9:58 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Sparrow Health System is now encouraging visitors to register for their COVID-19 test online to help alleviate the burden on workers at the testing site in Frandor.

Sparrow says it’s seeing between 501,000 people per day at the site. If people register beforehand, workers can move more quickly to administer tests, increasing the number of people who can be tested each day.

“It’s really important to have people order their test through my sparrow ahead of time because that really does speed up the process when they come into the garage over here,” said Lisa Denman, supervisor of the Sparrow testing site.

Sparrow is reporting a significant increase in both COVID-19 vaccinations and tests, adding to the congestion at the Frandor testing site.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Ethan Crombley
15-year-old boy arraigned on charges of terrorism, murder in fatal Oxford High School shooting
Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard providing an update on the fatal shooting at Oxford High...
‘Worst kind of tragedy’ -- Authorities release names of students killed in Oxford High School shooting
Police confirmed nine people were shot, four fatally at Oxford High School on Nov. 30, 2021
Suspect identified, charges announced in Oxford High School shooting
Authorities say a 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at his Michigan high school, killing three...
Judge: No bond for Michigan teen charged in school shooting
Jimmy Tyrone Henry
Second suspect identified, arrested in Lansing shooting

Latest News

Jaycee Aaron Cornett,19, is being charged with assault with intent to murder and carrying a...
19-year-old charged in Jolly Road shooting
Search for Brendan Santo continues on MSU campus
Search for Santo continues
Brendan Santo, 18, was last seen on the campus of Michigan State University two weeks ago. The...
Search for Brendan Santo continues, divers in Red Cedar
WILX First Alert Weather Morning Webcast 12/2/21