Registration encouraged for COVID-19 testing at Frandor

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Sparrow Health System is now encouraging visitors to register for their COVID-19 test online to help alleviate the burden on workers at the testing site in Frandor.

Sparrow says it’s seeing between 501,000 people per day at the site. If people register beforehand, workers can move more quickly to administer tests, increasing the number of people who can be tested each day.

“It’s really important to have people order their test through my sparrow ahead of time because that really does speed up the process when they come into the garage over here,” said Lisa Denman, supervisor of the Sparrow testing site.

Sparrow is reporting a significant increase in both COVID-19 vaccinations and tests, adding to the congestion at the Frandor testing site.

