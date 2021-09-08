Advertisement

September declared as Alcohol and Drug Addiction Recovery Month

By Rachel Hyams
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 8:58 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer are declaring September as Alcohol and Drug Addiction Recovery Month.

In 2019, over 1.3 million people in Michigan, age 12 and older, had abused an illicit drug in the past month and 615,000 individuals aged 12 and older in Michigan needed treatment for illicit substance or alcohol use – 7.3 % of the population.

“This Alcohol and Addiction Recovery Month, we recommit ourselves to providing Michiganders struggling with substance use disorders with multiple points of care -- from expanded telehealth services to medication assisted therapies. When Michiganders with mental health or substance abuse disorders seek help, they deserve to be met with the knowledge and compassion that anyone can recover and manage their conditions successfully,” said Governor Whitmer.

The United States is amid an opioid epidemic, with opioid overdoses killing nearly 48,000 people per year.\

“Recognizing Alcohol and Drug Addiction and Recovery Month allows us to celebrate those who have successfully been able to manage their disease and also highlight the need to provide resources, dignity and treatment to those who are affected by a substance use disorder,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, MDHHS chief medical executive and chief deputy for health.

