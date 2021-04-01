Advertisement

16-year-old dead after shooting on Burneway near Seaway Drive

(Phil Anderson)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 10:03 PM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday evening the Lansing Police Department was dispatched to the area of Burneway Drive and Seaway Drive in Lansing to investigate reports of a shooting.

When they arrived on the scene, officers saw a 16-year-old male victim who was injured from an apparent gunshot wound. Officers provided aid before the 16-year-old victim was transported to the hospital, where they died.

The victim has been identified as 16-year-old Darrelle Lavin Smith. A motive is unknown and officials are working to gather more leads.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have information that you believe may help police, contact Detective Sergeant Rick Thomas at 483-4659, the Lansing Police Department at 483-4600, Crime Stoppers at 483-6847 or send a private message through the Lansing Police Department Facebook page or Lansing PD Mobile App.

WILX will keep you updated.

