Work begins on site of empty Lansing Mall theater

Officials broke ground on the vacant Lansing Mall theater Saturday.
By Kylie Khan
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 5:06 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The vacant Lansing Mall movie theater is getting a new purpose. It’s being turned into a production space to shoot movies and TV shows.

Officials broke ground on the new site Saturday.

The CEO says he hopes to give opportunities to young people of color in the community.

“Imagine going to Michigan State for film school and then getting a job right in the same town. Up until now, that wasn’t a possibility. Now they can say, ‘Hey, you come to our school, we can not only get you as an intern, but we can possibly place you at a job in a career in filmmaking,’” said Amaru, founder and CEO of Greenwood District Studios.

Amaru says the plan is to upgrade the exterior first so it can be used as a public drive-in movie theater starting in May. His goal is to have the space completely finished by 2022.

