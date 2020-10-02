Advertisement

Online teacher builds garden for students

By Julie Williams
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 9:28 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In this edition of Schools Rule, WILX News 10 is highlighting an online teacher who is making sure her students get some real world experience.

Hannah Decker is a Special Education Teacher at Michigan Connections Academy, an online virtual public charter school.

She teachers grades 11 and 12 and is working on a special project for her students right in her own backyard.

“I teach students who are on the alternative track so a lot of the things I do with them are on the life-skills,” said Decker. “One of the things we like to do is following a recipe and making meals.”

So how can you do that while teaching online?

“I thought, what better way than to have a garden of my own where we can use the vegetables from the garden in our recipes and it took off and bloomed from there,” explained Decker.

She just started working on her backyard garden so nothing is planted yet.

“I’ve always wanted to do this but I’ve never had the space. I’ve always wanted to own a home and now I have more space to do that,” Decker explained.

Decker says she will start planting in the spring, but in the meantime, she says students can work on their math skills by studying the garden’s perimeter, practice reading comprehension by studying seeds and veggies and study science by looking at what veggies will grow in their class garden.

“They’re still going to be actively involved even though they can’t be here with me,” Decker explained about her student’s involvement.

She says it is all a labor of love.

“A lot of them are so excited, they’re already talking about different vegetables that they like and so I’m really excited to work with them and get them excited about school,” said Decker. “I’m going to involve them in the process. They can’t be here with me to actually grow the plants but we’re going to work in live lessons and they’re going to be involved.”

As of the start of the 2020-2021 school year, Decker has 16 students from across the state. She says once their vegetables are harvested they will bring them inside for some ‘hands on’ cooking lessons.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

VOD Recordings

Online teacher builds garden for students

Updated: 47 minutes ago
Online teacher builds garden for students

VOD Recordings

Schools Rule: Holt Welcomes Varsity Sports For Fall

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 9:47 AM EDT
Holt Welcomes Varsity Sports For Fall

Back to Learning

East Lansing Public Schools classes staying remote through October

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 9:15 AM EDT
|
By Spencer Soicher and Jace Harper
East Lansing Public Schools Superintendent Dori Leyko is recommending to the ELPS Board of Education that ELPS continue remote learning through Oct. 30.

Schools Rule

Holt High School welcomes varsity sports for fall season

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 10:09 AM EDT
|
By Julie Williams
Holt High school is letting their Varsity athletes compete in the Fall 2020 season.

Latest News

Education

Grand Ledge Superintendent Brian Metcalf to have due process hearing Monday

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 7:56 AM EDT
|
By Spencer Soicher
Grand Ledge Public Schools Superintendent Brian Metcalf will have a chance to hear his charges from its Board of Education Monday.

Michigan State

MSU Students Told to Quarantine

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 7:39 AM EDT
Spencer Soicher explains why the entire student body in East Lansing is being asked to stay home.

Schools Rule

Stockbridge InvenTeam applies for patent

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 7:00 PM EDT
|
By Julie Williams
Last year, the Stockbridge’s InvenTeam was finalizing their ocean lander that studies coral reefs in the American Samoa.

Community

University of Michigan Under Fire For Non-POC Event

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 7:45 AM EDT
|
By Zaria Phillips
University of Michigan-Dearborn is apologizing after offering an online space allowing for only white students.

VOD Recordings

Back to School for Lansing, Grand Ledge, and Ovid Elsie on Tuesday

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 6:00 AM EDT
News 10 at 6 a.m.

Schools Rule

Online student addresses concern, anxiety over uncertain school year

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 9:47 AM EDT
|
By Julie Williams
Jordan Goward is preparing for the upcoming school year.