Road worker killed in crash on Sherwood Hwy.

OLIVET, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police just confirmed that a road worker was struck and killed in a crash in the Olivet area. Officials are on the scene at Sherwood Hwy. over I-69 in Walton Twp.

As of now, officials are still investigating. The information officials currently have gathered indicates a road worker was hit by a full-size pickup truck that was traveling on Sherwood Hwy.

The road worker is described as a 40-year-old man from Gladwin, MI. At this time, alcohol and drugs are not thought to be a factor in the crash. Sherwood Hwy. is closed at Cook Rd. until further notice.

WILX will keep you updated as we know more.

