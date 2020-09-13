Jill Biden will visit Michigan on Tuesday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -On Tuesday, Jill Biden will visit Michigan, according to a release from the Biden campaign. The release said she will be in Grand Rapids at around 11 a.m. and will hold an event Battle Creek later in the afternoon.

The release said, she will begin her day in Grand Rapids where she and Hillary Scholten will tour The Kids' Food Basket an organization feeding food-insecure children in Western Michigan.

After that, Biden will travel to Battle Creek where she and Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer will participate in a listening session with military families.

The event in Grand Rapids will start at 10:55 a.m.

The event in Battle Creek will start at 2 p.m.

