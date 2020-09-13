Advertisement

Jill Biden will visit Michigan on Tuesday

Jill Biden. Photo by MGN.
Jill Biden. Photo by MGN.(KOLO)
By Jeffrey Zide
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -On Tuesday, Jill Biden will visit Michigan, according to a release from the Biden campaign. The release said she will be in Grand Rapids at around 11 a.m. and will hold an event Battle Creek later in the afternoon.

The release said, she will begin her day in Grand Rapids where she and Hillary Scholten will tour The Kids' Food Basket an organization feeding food-insecure children in Western Michigan.

After that, Biden will travel to Battle Creek where she and Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer will participate in a listening session with military families.

The event in Grand Rapids will start at 10:55 a.m.

The event in Battle Creek will start at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

The 2020 Michigan Jazz and Blues Fest will go virtual

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
The Michigan JazzFest and BluesFest will go virtual this year.

News

Brotherhood Against Drugs held cookout Saturday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Larry Johnson, Magic's Johnson brother and founder of Brotherhood Against Drugs stopped by Lansing's Homeless Angels for a cookout and to promote his organization's mission.

News

Man writes names of Black people killed by police on car

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By CNN
20-year-old Jeremiah Hindberg is using his car to start a conversation that may be uncomfortable for some.

News

Ohio State cancels spring break

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By CNN
Ohio State University will not have a spring break in 2021.

Latest News

News

Volunteers pack 10,000 backpacks full of food

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Organizers say as closures caused by COVID-19 lead to a rise in unemployment and poverty, more people will experience food insecurity.

News

Sparrow Children’s Center holds the 6th Annual Hair-a-Thon

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Jace Harper
It was the 6th Annual Hair-a-Thon event at the Sparrow Hospital in Lansing.

News

All local MSU students asked to self-quarantine

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 11:33 AM EDT
|
By Jeffrey Zide
All local MSU students have been asked to self-quarantine after over 300 students tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Car of missing man found 9 years later

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 9:30 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
A simple Carfax report has led to the discovery of a car that belonged to a man who has been missing from the Saginaw area since 2011.

News

Residents near flood-ravaged dams could be paying for years

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 7:00 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Residents who lost their lakes when dams collapsed in mid-Michigan could be getting expensive long-term bills to restore them.

News

Trick-or-treating could happen in Hillsdale

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 9:54 PM EDT
|
By Rachel Sweet
One Mid-Michigan mayor is taking a stand to keep the Halloween tradition alive in his city.