Smart helmets will now be used at Bishop Airport

By Jake Draugelis
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WILX) - Anyone who made it through the 90′s will be familiar with a stereotypical trope lazy filmmakers used to let the audience know a movie was set in the future. Some grim looking person-- usually a police officer-- looks out over a crowd, then the shot cuts to their perspective and the audience sees that they’re getting a stream of data about the citizens in the crowd. One face is suddenly highlighted, the readout says it’s a wanted criminal, and the hunt is on.

At Flint’s Bishop International Airport that is now a reality.

Police officers at the airport will now be issued with mobile Smart Helmets, according to airport officials. The helmets have the ability to measure individual’s temperatures, scan faces for people with outstanding warrants, run license plates, and will soon be able to do more. This is the first business in the nation to use Smart Helmets.

“This device is a game-changer,” Airport Director Nino Sapone said. “It has the ability to perform several functions, including detecting the temperature of multiple people at a distance of up to 21 feet with precision accuracy. The helmet is the first mobile platform of its kind, allowing our police officers the flexibility to walk the terminal building and randomly screen both incoming and outgoing passengers. We couldn’t be more pleased to be partnering with KeyBiz to spearhead the incorporation of this advanced technology in the United States.”

The device is used in a few other airports around the world, including Rome. Their main function at present is to measure temperatures of people in the airports easily and without the need for physical contact to prevent possible COVID-19 carriers from spreading the disease.

No word yet on if or when they will be issued to traffic units.

