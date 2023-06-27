Advertise With Us

Mid-Michigan plumbing business off the road temporarily after car heavily damages work truck

(Average Joe's Plumbing and Drains)
By Samantha Sayles
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A car crashed into a Mid-Michigan plumbing work truck on Monday, causing the business to go off the road for a few days.

According to Average Joe’s Plumbing and Drains, on June 26 at around 5:30 p.m., a man driving a Chevy Equinox passed out behind the wheel after allegedly doing “whip its” and crashed into the business’ work truck. The man was arrested.

The business said no one was injured, but their work truck was extensively damaged.

Average Joe’s said they would be off the road for a few days while they figure out insurance and mechanics to get the issue straightened out.

“What is going to prove a MAJOR inconvenience for us could have very easily been a tragedy, and for that, we are [grateful],” said the business on Facebook.

