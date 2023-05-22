Ford says it will stop competing in over-served markets, won’t be all things to all people

FILE - A Ford sign is shown at a dealership in Springfield, Pa., Tuesday, April 26, 2022. (AP...
FILE - A Ford sign is shown at a dealership in Springfield, Pa., Tuesday, April 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)(Matt Rourke | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 7:33 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — Ford Motor Co. CEO Jim Farley says the company will stop competing in over-served market segments and instead will place big bets on connected vehicles and digital services.

The days of Ford being all things to all people are over, Farley said in a statement ahead of the company’s capital markets day event Monday.

He says Ford will be competing differently, going for tailored ownership experiences rather than “jockeying for slivers of market share” with complex vehicles in over-served market segments.

The company is expected to detail how it will accomplish this at the daylong event near its headquarters in Dearborn, Michigan.

Executives are to explain how Ford will get to a 10% pretax profit margin in 2026. It reiterated 2023 full-year guidance of $9 billion to $11 billion in adjusted pretax profits.

Ford has split itself into three business units, Ford Blue for gasoline-powered and hybrid vehicles, Ford Model e for electric vehicles and digital products, and Ford Pro, the company’s commercial vehicle business.

In addition to Farley and Chief Financial Officer John Lawler, executives from each unit will detail the company’s plans.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal car v. tree crash in Ionia County
Deadly car vs. tree crash in Ionia County
Lost tire causes driver to lose control and roll into ditch on I-96 in Ionia County
Triplets from Mahoning County, Ohio, are graduating as co-valedictorians and salutatorian.
Triplets graduating as co-valedictorians, salutatorian
Flint Police responded to a call of a reported stolen vehicle/kidnapping.
Michigan mother, 2-year-old reunited after vehicle repossessed with toddler inside
Jonesboro woman plans to move after finding seven opossums in her home
Woman says she’s moving after finding several opossums in her house

Latest News

Schembechler son resigns at Michigan after offensive social media content revealed
Nonprofit helping cancer patients in the Lansing-area undergoing treatment
Lansing gas prices increases by nearly 33 cents
Big Temperature Drop Mid-Week