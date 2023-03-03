Wharton Center offers free tickets to MSU students

(Pexels.com)
By WILX News 10
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 1:41 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Wharton Center for Performing Arts is offering free tickets to MSU undergraduate, graduate, and professional students to several performances this spring semester.

March 4: The Boy Who Grew Flowers

March 25: Imani Winds

March 26: The Okee Dokee Brothers

March 30: Cyrille Aimée

April 6: New York Philharmonic String Quartet

April 28: Cross That River

April 29: Cross That River SFP

April 30: National Geographic Live: View from Above with NASA Astronaut Terry Virts

To receive your tickets, visit www.whartoncenter.com/msu-students. There is a 2-ticket limit per event, delivered via mobile ticket delivery. Graduate and professional students will need to visit the Wharton Center ticket office in person with their MSU ID to receive free tickets via this promotion.

The Wharton Center Ticket Office is open 10am–6pm, Monday through Friday, and can be reached by phone at 517.432.2000. This free student ticket offer does not apply to previously purchased tickets.

