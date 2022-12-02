Michiganders to learn more about health insurance with new town hall series

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) Director Anita Fox has announced a new series of health insurance virtual town halls to help inform Michiganders learn about new health plan options, newly extended savings, and increased opportunities for free local enrollment help during the current Health Insurance Marketplace open enrollment period.

Residents of Michigan have until January 15, 2023, to purchase affordable health insurance for 2023.

“We know that comprehensive health insurance leads to better health outcomes overall, so DIFS is committed to helping every Michigander get the information they need to get this vital protection for themselves and their families,” said DIFS Director Anita Fox.

The town hall series will give consumers the information they need to sign up for a plan of what to look for when shopping at www.healthcare.gov said Fox.

The DIFS 2022 Open Enrollment Virtual Town Hall Series will provide consumers with important updates about shopping for health insurance. The town halls are scheduled to take place on:

Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at 7 p.m.

Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at 12 p.m.

Thursday, January 12, 2023 at 12 p.m.

Pre-registration for the virtual town halls is not required.

More health insurance information can be found by calling DIFS at 877-999-6442, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., or by visiting www.Michigan.gov/HealthInsurance.

