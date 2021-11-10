Advertisement

Michigan AG Communications Director Kelly Rossman-McKinney dies

‘I join with Kelly’s husband, children, and friends in mourning the loss of our beloved KRM,’
Kelly Rossman-McKinney
Kelly Rossman-McKinney
By Markie Heideman and Dane Kelly
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 10:42 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Kelly Rossman-McKinney, communications director for the Michigan Attorney General’s Office, died Tuesday.

Rossman-McKinney fought a long battle with cancer. She started her career as a legislative secretary in 1979 before being selected by former Michigan Governor James Blanchard to help run the Michigan Youth Corps.

“Kelly was the gold standard for public relations; respected by her peers and admired by her colleagues,” Dana Nessel said.

McKinney was a co-founder and CEO of Truscott-Rossman Public Relations in Lansing. She joined the Attorney General’s Office in 2019.

