Michigan AG Communications Director Kelly Rossman-McKinney dies
‘I join with Kelly’s husband, children, and friends in mourning the loss of our beloved KRM,’
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Kelly Rossman-McKinney, communications director for the Michigan Attorney General’s Office, died Tuesday.
We lost a dear member of our family tonight, and the department's biggest cheerleader.— Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel (@MIAttyGen) November 10, 2021
"There will never be another Kelly Rossman-McKinney. I am heartbroken by the loss of one of my most trusted advisors," @dananessel said.
Read the AG's statement here: https://t.co/urVaSVd6RO
Rossman-McKinney fought a long battle with cancer. She started her career as a legislative secretary in 1979 before being selected by former Michigan Governor James Blanchard to help run the Michigan Youth Corps.
“Kelly was the gold standard for public relations; respected by her peers and admired by her colleagues,” Dana Nessel said.
McKinney was a co-founder and CEO of Truscott-Rossman Public Relations in Lansing. She joined the Attorney General’s Office in 2019.
