Michigan AG Communications Director Kelly Rossman-McKinney dies

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Kelly Rossman-McKinney, communications director for the Michigan Attorney General’s Office, died Tuesday.

We lost a dear member of our family tonight, and the department's biggest cheerleader.



"There will never be another Kelly Rossman-McKinney. I am heartbroken by the loss of one of my most trusted advisors," @dananessel said.



Read the AG's statement here: https://t.co/urVaSVd6RO — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel (@MIAttyGen) November 10, 2021

Rossman-McKinney fought a long battle with cancer. She started her career as a legislative secretary in 1979 before being selected by former Michigan Governor James Blanchard to help run the Michigan Youth Corps.

“Kelly was the gold standard for public relations; respected by her peers and admired by her colleagues,” Dana Nessel said.

McKinney was a co-founder and CEO of Truscott-Rossman Public Relations in Lansing. She joined the Attorney General’s Office in 2019.

“Throughout her career, Kelly has demonstrated a commitment to the greater good and to the pursuit of excellence. Her commitment was accentuated by the charisma and positivity that permeated every aspect of her interactions. Kelly’s legacy will live on in the policies she has championed and the people she has mentored.”

“Kelly Rossman-McKinney was one of a kind. Honoring a woman who always knew what to say and when to say it is difficult. A trailblazer and role model who meant so much to so many. Her unmatched political instincts and razor-sharp wit shaped Lansing for decades. Her name literally graces the skyline. It is hard to imagine this town without her, but Kelly’s timeless advice will continue to shape the work we all do. One of my favorite Kelly aphorisms was ‘have a high bar and don’t lower it for anyone.’ She set a high bar for us all. We will strive to meet it every day. My love goes to Kelly’s family who centered her world.”

“I am so sad to learn of the passing of Kelly Rossman-McKinney, a true warrior, brilliant strategic mind, devoted public servant, and a loyal friend to all of us. I will miss working with her and my heart goes out to all who knew and loved her -- including my dear colleague, Dana Nessel.”

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.