High Caliber reopens after 25,000 square foot expansion

OKEMOS, Mich. (WILX) - High Caliber Karting and Entertainment at the Meridian Mall is a full entertainment center and arcade for adults.

They recently completed a 25,000 square foot expansion to their original 80,000 square feet of entertainment that opened back in 2019. The expansion started right before the pandemic in February 2020, it was only expected to last six months but turned to 18 months because of COVID-19.

The 105,000 square footage of space includes two tracks for go karting, two sections of axe throwing, soccer pool, throw bowling, an assault arena, two bars and more.

“I am extremely excited to see people smiling and laughing and enjoying time together,” said the owner of High Caliber, Jordan Munsters. “There is a lot of stress still out there, people with some uncertainties, changes, everybody is just ready to release, that’s what we are here for our whole purpose here is to create joy this is a very important time for us to do that. The number one thing people are going to need when we come back [from the pandemic] is to connect, and we need things for them to do to connect and we need a really cool space to do that, because that’s all we care about.”

High Caliber is open seven days a week. They are having a celebratory ribbon cutting this Saturday with fire dancers, ice cream and free monster energy drinks.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.